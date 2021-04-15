Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.97. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPGP stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.72. 1,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,749. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.