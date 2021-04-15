Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.76. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

MCHP stock opened at $156.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

