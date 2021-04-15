Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock worth $6,767,802. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.