Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,099,629.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.