Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

