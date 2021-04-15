Analysts Expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. GasLog reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GasLog by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,030. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.