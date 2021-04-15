Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.09. The company had a trading volume of 140,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,233. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.65. Masimo has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

