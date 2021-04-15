Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,913. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

