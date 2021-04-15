Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUY. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

