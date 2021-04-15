Analysts Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Target Price at $36.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

ALFVY opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

