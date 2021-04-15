Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $21.30

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 198,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,417. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of -96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

