Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target at GBX 186.83

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182 ($2.38).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CAPC traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 180.50 ($2.36). 883,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,020. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.20 ($2.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.96.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

