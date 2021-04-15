Analysts Set Expectations for Ameren Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

