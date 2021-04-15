Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Price Target at $208.67

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $229.57. 100,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,443. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

