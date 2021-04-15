Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target at $71.29

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 241,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,961. Impinj has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

