Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $10.69

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

OVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 30,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,235. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.