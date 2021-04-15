Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) PT at GBX 7,683.44

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:RB traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,616 ($86.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £47.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,315.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,957.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

