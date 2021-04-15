Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $31.79

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 801,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 57.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 215,394 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

