Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $786.95

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $786.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock worth $222,473,174 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 58.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.0% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $716.10 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.24, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

