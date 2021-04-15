Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$13.08

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders purchased a total of 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984 over the last ninety days.

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

