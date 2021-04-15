Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,163,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

