Andritz’s (ADRZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Shares of ADRZY opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.