Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the March 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 860.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

