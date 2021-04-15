AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Up 125.9% in March

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,073,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AngioSoma stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. AngioSoma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get AngioSoma alerts:

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioSoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioSoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.