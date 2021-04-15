Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.02 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 136.55 ($1.78). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 628,505 shares traded.

APF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of £286.92 million and a P/E ratio of -19.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.32%.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

