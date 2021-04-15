AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

