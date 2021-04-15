Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,860 shares during the quarter. Antares Pharma accounts for 3.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,123. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

