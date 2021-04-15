Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 2,883,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

