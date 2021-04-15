Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.24.

Shares of ANTM opened at $362.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Anthem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 280.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

