Antonio Horta-Osorio Purchases 345 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($193.82).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 398 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 43.83 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

