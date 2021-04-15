Aphria (TSE:APH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Aphria (TSE:APH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aphria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.15. Aphria has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.75.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.45 million.

