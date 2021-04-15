Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

AFT stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

