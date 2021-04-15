AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.27. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,263. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

