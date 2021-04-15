Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 104,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 74,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

