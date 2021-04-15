Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

