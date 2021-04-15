Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.