AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

