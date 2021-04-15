Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of APTO opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $462.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

