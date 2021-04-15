ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARCW stock remained flat at $$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480. ARC Group Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

