Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

