Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 313,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,041. The firm has a market cap of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

