Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.10. 3,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 538,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,057,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

