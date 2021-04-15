Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 245,803 shares.The stock last traded at $28.09 and had previously closed at $27.81.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $899,405.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

