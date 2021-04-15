Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

ARES opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,541,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

