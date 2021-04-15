Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,790. Argan has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

