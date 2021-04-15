Argus Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

