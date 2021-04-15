Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$31.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.77. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.39.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$278.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.0370229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

