Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,638.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,638 ($60.60) and last traded at GBX 4,638 ($60.60), with a volume of 575204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,568 ($59.68).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,245.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,570.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

