Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $150.48

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.48, but opened at $155.22. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $152.52, with a volume of 114 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

