Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,167. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $709.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

